How to watch Vikings vs. Ravens NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Minnesota Vikings dropped to 3-4 on the season with a home loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week. You know things aren’t going well when you can’t even beat Cooper Rush at home in primetime. After a strong start to the season, Kirk Cousins looks pretty mediocre again, something we’re used to seeing. The secondary and defense overall put up a poor effort and only allowed 20 points. The offense can’t get anything going when it’s that easy to defend the passing game led by Cousins.

The Ravens are coming off their bye week after a blowout loss to division rival Cincinnati Bengals. An extra week of rest to prepare for a cupcake game at home against the Vikings is just what Baltimore needs. The Ravens are in good health and will look to get back into the race for the best record in the AFC.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIN +220, BAL -275