How to watch Texans vs. Dolphins NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Texans may not be a complete joke on Sunday now that QB Tyrod Taylor is back under center. He’s been out since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury and is set to return to the lineup against the Dolphins. With Taylor back, the Texans offense gets a nice boost. That may not be what the franchise wants at 1-7. At this point, Houston will benefit the most by tanking and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins have lost seven games in a row since beating the Patriots in Week 1. Miami is also in contention for the top overall pick in the upcoming draft. It’s unclear how the team feels about QB Tua Tagovailoa moving forward. All the Deshaun Watson trade rumors would suggest the Dolphins don’t believe Tua is the QB of the future. Tagovailoa is dealing with a minor injury this week but is expected to be fine.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: HOU +190, MIA -235