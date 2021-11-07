How to watch Falcons vs. Saints NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Falcons had a golden opportunity to get above .500 with a win over the Panthers last week. Instead, they fell 19-13 and are 3-4 on the season. Atlanta has been without top WR Calvin Ridley, who is away from the team due to personal reasons. Without Ridley, QB Matt Ryan has relied on rookie TE Kyle Pitts, who wasn’t able to get anything going against Carolina. Pitts had back-to-back 100+ yard games prior to Week 8 and will look to get into the end zone more often. The rookie only has 1 TD this season.

The Saints pulled off an improbable win over the Buccaneers in Week 8 after QB Jameis Winston went down. He’s out for the season with a torn ACL. So the team will turn to QB Trevor Siemian against the Falcons this week. Siemian had 159 yard and a TD to help the Saints beat the Bucs. Atlanta will be an easier matchup on paper, but Siemian will have to be able to move the offense, not just hand the ball to Alvin Kamara 20+ times.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: ATL +215, NO -265