What channel Patriots vs. Panthers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Patriots have won three of four games to get back to a respectable 4-4 on the season. Their previous win was impressive, a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to move to 3-0 on the road this season. The defense has carried the team, picking off Justin Herbert for a key TD late in the win. New England has made due to very little on the offensive end. Damien Harris led the backfield last week with 80 yards and a TD. Jakobi Meyers remains the top target for rookie QB Mac Jones.

The Panther could be getting some good news finally. Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 19-13 win over the Falcons last week. Now, star RB Christian McCaffrey could be set to return to the lineup this week after missing five games due to a hamstring injury. CMC got in some limited practices this week. His return would be a huge boost for QB Sam Darnold and the offense at 4-4 on the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NE -170, CAR +150