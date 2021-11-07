What channel Browns vs. Bengals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Browns weren’t able to find a home for disgruntled WR Odell Beckham Jr. It likely has more to do with his contract and there’s a chance the two sides reach an agreement on a release. The Browns are coming off an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 8, falling 15-10. Cleveland is now 4-4 on the season heading into a big division game against the Bengals. Getting the running game going again would be ideal. Nick Chubb was back in the lineup against Pitt, but struggled with just 61 yards on 16 carries.

The Bengals are coming off a letdown in Week 8 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The legend of Mike White was born through Cincinnati’s downfall. The Bengals are still 5-3 and in good position to make a push for the playoffs in the AFC. Rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase will look to bounce back after one of his worst games of the season vs. the Jets. Chase was held to just 3 catches for 32 yards and a TD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CLE +120, CIN -140