What channel Bills vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Bills start a stretch of games against weak opponents, starting with the Jaguars on Sunday. Buffalo has won five of the past six games to go to 5-2 on the season, first place in the AFC East. The Bills will remain without TE Dawson Knox as he recovers from hand surgery. That should mean the offense will have a big role for backup TE Tommy Sweeney this week. Josh Allen will also want to get Stefon Diggs going against a weak Jacksonville secondary.

The Jaguars continued their trek toward the No. 1 overall pick last week with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence threw the ball 54 times in the loss and it only produced 238 yards and a TD. Former fifth-round pick Jamal Agnew has seen the biggest boon in his usage since DJ Chark was placed on IR. Agnew has a total of 25 targets over the past three weeks, hauling in his first TD of the season vs. Seattle.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BUF -900, JAX +600