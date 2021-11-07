What channel Raiders vs. Giants is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Raiders have won back-to-back games to get to 5-2 on the season, scoring at least 33 points in each of those victories. Las Vegas will get a nice boost to its already stellar offense when TE Darren Waller returns to the lineup in Week 9. Waller missed Week 7’s win over the Eagles due to an ankle injury and had the bye week to get healthy. With Waller back, the Raiders will be much more dangerous against a weaker Giants defense.

The Giants have had a lot of issues with injuries this season and things got worse when a Covid-19 outbreak hit. RB Saquon Barkley is the big name who will be sidelined this week while in protocols. We also know WR Sterling Shepard is going to miss Week 9 due to a quad injury. WR Kenny Golladay has a chance to return to the lineup, but we’ll see what happens there.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LVR -180, NYG +155