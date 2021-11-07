What channel Chargers vs. Eagles is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Chargers had to chance to keep pace with the Raiders for first in the AFC West division. Instead, Los Angeles faltered in a 27-24 loss to the Patriots, the Chargers’ second straight loss. At 4-3, the team needs to get back in the win column in Week 9 against the Eagles. It’d go a long way if the offense became explosive again. WR Mike Williams has cooled off considerably since starting the season with 6 TDs in 5 games. He’s failed to reach more than 27 yards in each of the past two games.

The Eagles had a nice week off in Week 8 with a cake walk of a win over the Lions. Philly went up early and never looked back in a 44-6 blowout. The Eagles ran for 236 yards and 4 TDs in a blood bath that gave us some garbage time Gardnew Minshew. Philly should have a tougher time with the Chargers offense this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LAC -130, PHI +110