What channel Titans vs. Rams is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 8:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles California.

Both teams were looking like Super Bowl contenders heading into this matchup but the Titans lost star running back Derrick Henry for the foreseeable future with a broken foot. Tennessee could also be without A.J. Brown for the game. The Rams are still playing like a contender, and hope Matthew Stafford can lead this team to have a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Titans +250, Rams -320