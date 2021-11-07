What channel is Titans vs. Rams on and what is game time for Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 9 in primetime Sunday, with both looking to add another statement win to their already impressive resume. The Titans are without Derrick Henry but still feel confident in Ryan Tannehill and their skill players, while the Rams continue humming along with one of the league’s top offenses and most disruptive defenses

The Titans will roll with Jeremy McNichols in Henry’s place for now, giving Tannehill an addition receiving option. A.J. Brown is questionable to play, although it seems likely he’ll suit up as Tannehill’s top target. Tennessee’s defense has improved in recent weeks, but this is their biggest challenge of the season.

The Rams are all in on this year, trading draft picks to get Von Miller in the mix. He’ll join an already fierce defensive line. Matthew Stafford is looking like an MVP candidate in LA, hoping to carry this team to a home Super Bowl at the end of the season.

Titans vs. Rams TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Rams are 7-point favorites against the spread and -320 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are +250 moneyline underdogs, and the total is set at 52.5.