What channel is Cardinals vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 9, marking their second matchup of the 2021 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and the game will air on FOX. It’s one of only two FOX games in that late window, but Packers-Chiefs is getting the bulk of the broadcast map.

The Cardinals won the first game between these two squads, beating the 49ers 17-10 in Arizona. Kyler Murray threw for 239 yards and a touchdown and the Cardinals offense did just enough late to keep the 49ers from getting the ball back down one score.

Notably in that game, Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined with a calf injury and rookie Trey Lance started the game. Lance completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards and an interception, while also rushing for 89 yards. Garoppolo is back for this game, but now Murray is in question for the game, along with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Both are game-time decisions, so we’ll wait and see what Sunday brings.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers opened as field goal underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, but are now 2.5-point favorites heading into game day. If Murray ends up active, that line will swing back the other way.