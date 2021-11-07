What channel is Packers vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 9

A controversy-filled week with the Green Bay Packers will end with Jordan Love getting his first start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and can be seen on FOX.

With Aaron Rodgers out for at least Week 9 due to a positive COVID-19 test, Love will get the call under center for the Packers. He has thrown seven passes to this point of his two-year NFL career, and they all came in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 this season.

Kansas City has certainly not played up to high standards this season with a 4-4 record, which is tied for last place in what should be an entertaining AFC West race down the stretch. The Chiefs have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so Love couldn’t ask for anything more for his first NFL start.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -320 moneyline odds, making Green Bay a +250 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.