What channel is Texans vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 9

The Miami Dolphins will host the Houston Texans in a matchup between a pair of one-win teams on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and can be seen on FOX.

Miami has lost seven games in a row after a win over the New England Patriots to open the season. The Dolphins’ recent losses have been come by relatively close margins as two of their last three defeats came by a combined five points. Miami has a number of injury issues including one with Tua Tagovailoa, so check the injury reports prior to Sunday’s game.

Houston has really struggled to be competitive in many games this season as they will look to avoid their eight consecutive loss after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. It’s tough to find too many statistics that show the strengths of the Texans team as they are very much in the running for the No. 1 draft pick next spring.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Miami is a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -235 moneyline odds, making Houston a +190 underdog. The over/under is set at 46.