What channel is Falcons vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 9

The New Orleans Saints will have a new look at quarterback when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and can be seen on FOX.

Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, and the Saints are prepared to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback. Taysom Hill will likely be in the mix as well as he returns from a concussion. The Saints have a 5-2 record and are a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the win column as they go for their fourth straight win.

Atlanta followed consecutive wins over the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins with a 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers last weekend. The Falcons placed wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list, meaning he will miss a minimum of three weeks as he is dealing with a personal matter.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

New Orleans is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -265 moneyline odds, making Atlanta a +215 underdog. The over/under is set at 41.5.