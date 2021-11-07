What channel is Raiders vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders will return to the field following another sad off-the-field story as they head on the road for a matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and can be seen on CBS.

On the field, Las Vegas is coming off of a bye week with a 5-2 record for the top spot in the AFC West. The Raiders had won two games in a row, their previous win 33-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York will head into Sunday’s game with a 2-6 record and is on a four-game losing streak. The Giants had a short week to prepare with their last game being on Monday Night Football, a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. New York is in a tie for last place in the NFC East.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making New York a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.