What channel is Chargers vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 9

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to get back on track following consecutive losses as they head on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and can be seen on CBS.

The Chargers started the season strong before being blown out by the Baltimore Ravens and lost at home to the New England Patriots last weekend off of a bye. Los Angeles is 4-3 for second place in a wide open AFC West, but the Chargers will need to start winning again to contend in a strong division.

Philadelphia was a popular pick to give the Detroit Lions their first win, but the Eagles hammered them 44-6 last weekend as they improved to 3-5 for second place in a weak NFC East outside of the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles’ strength is on defense where they rank No. 6 in opponent yards per play this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making Philadelphia a +110 underdog. The over/under is set at 49.5.