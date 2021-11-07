What channel is Bills vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 9

The Buffalo Bills have developed into one of the top teams in the AFC, and they will head on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida and can be seen on CBS.

Buffalo had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Tennessee Titans, but the Bills got back on track with a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Buffalo improved to 5-2 for the top spot in the AFC East with a defense that ranks No. 1 in opponent yards per play defensively.

Jacksonville earned their first win of the season against Miami in London, but the Jaguars were blown out by the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks 31-7 out of the bye week. The Urban Meyer experiment continues to be a struggle as Jacksonville will head into this matchup with a 1-6 record for third place in the AFC South.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Buffalo is a 14.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1000 moneyline odds, making Jacksonville a +650 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.5.