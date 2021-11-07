What channel is Broncos vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 9

Dak Prescott will be back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and can be seen on FOX.

Dallas won their sixth consecutive game last weekend with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings to improve to 6-1 and increase their NFC East lead to 3.5 games. The Cowboys rank No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play offensively, while their defense has struggled, though they came up huge last weekend.

Denver snapped a three-game losing streak their last time out with a 17-10 home win over the Washington Football Team as the moved to 4-4 on the season for a tie for third place in a competitive AFC West. The Broncos will begin life without star linebacker Von Miller, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the trade deadline.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Dallas is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -450 moneyline odds, making Denver a +340 underdog. The over/under is set at 49.