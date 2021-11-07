What channel is Patriots vs. Panthers on and what is game time for Week 9

The New England Patriots will head on the road to play the Carolina Panthers in a matchup between two teams looking to get over .500. The game will kick off on Sunday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and can be seen on CBS.

New England won consecutive games for the first time all season with victories over the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers the last two weeks to improve to 4-4 for second place in the AFC East. The Patriots have been playing much better recently, but their strength remains on the defensive side of the ball.

Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak last weekend with a 19-13 road win over the Atlanta Falcons to get to 4-4, which is third place in a solid NFC South division. Be sure to check the injury reports prior to the game for the status updates on key offensive players including Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

New England is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making Carolina a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 41.