What channel is Vikings vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a bye week as they look to maintain their lead in the AFC North with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings, which are looking to get back to .500. The game will kick off on Sunday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium and can be seen on FOX.

Baltimore went into the bye after a 41-17 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, so the Ravens have had a long time to think about that tough performance against a division rival. Baltimore has been an excellent offensive team, but the struggles have come on the defensive side of the ball.

Minnesota was unable to take advantage of a Dallas Cowboys team without Dak Prescott as the Vikings fell short at home off of a bye week to drop to 3-4 on the season. The Vikings are slightly better on offense than defense to this point of the season, and they’ve looked like an average team that could earn a playoff spot if they get hot down the stretch.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Baltimore is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making Minnesota a +220 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.