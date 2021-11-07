Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 9

The NFL is headed into the late afternoon slate and Week 9 has been a wild one thus far. We still have plenty of football remaining before Monday Night Football wraps the week, and we’ve seen some unbelievable football.

The big game saw the Jaguars shock the Bills in Jacksonville. Buffalo is probably still headed to the playoffs, but they have some things to figure out. The other big game saw the Broncos go into Dallas and have no trouble with the Cowboys. Dallas was expected to roll with Dak Prescott back, but they were never in this one and the score reflects garbage time more than any competition.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after nine weeks of football. We’ll update with the remaining games as they wrap up Sunday and Monday.

AFC East

The Jets gave the Colts some trouble in a Thursday shootout, but came up short. The Patriots went into Carolina and thumped the Panthers. Buffalo lost a shocker to the Jaguars. Miami was without Tua but beat the Texans.

AFC North

Cleveland thumped Cincinnati in a bit of a surprise. Baltimore beat Minnesota in overtime.

AFC South

The Colts nearly blew a big lead but held off the Jets on Thursday. The Jaguars stunned the Bills. Houston got Tyrod Taylor back, but it didn’t matter in a loss to the Dolphins.

AFC West

The Raiders lost on the road to the Giants. The Broncos went on the road and secured a huge win over the Cowboys.

NFC East

The Giants stunned the Raiders at home while the Cowboys were stunned by Denver.

NFC North

The Vikings lost to the Ravens in overtime.

NFC South

Carolina looked bad in a home loss to the Patriots while the Falcons stunned the Saints in the Superdome.

NFC West

TBD