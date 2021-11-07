What channel is Browns vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 9

The Cleveland Browns had an eventful week as they head into a big AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 7th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio and can be seen on CBS.

Cleveland let go of Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this week, and the Browns might be better off without him. Cleveland hasn’t been scoring a ton of points recently, scoring 17 or fewer in four of their last five matchups. The Browns are led by their defense, which ranks No. 3 in opponent yards per play.

Cincinnati is coming off a fairly stunning loss to the New York Jets last weekend, allowing Mike White to throw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start. The Bengals will enter Sunday’s game at 5-3 for second place in the division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 7th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Cincinnati is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making Cleveland a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.