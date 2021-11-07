Considering the injury report as you address the Week 10 fantasy waiver wire

Week 10 NFL Sunday is officially a wrap! We still have the Monday Night Football double-header, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options.

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Damien Harris/Rhomondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

It was a rough day for the Patriots running backs. Harris had 15 carries for 30 yards and a score, but left in the fourth quarter with a head injury. Stevenson led the team with 62 yards on ten carries and 44 receiving yards before exiting with his own head injury. Brandon Bolden was the third back on the depth chart and finished the game with 54 yards on eight carries and 27 receiving yards. If Harris and Stevenson are unable to go in Week 10, Bolden would likely be the starter with J.J. Taylor active and getting some of the carries. Bolden is rostered in 7.4% of leagues while Taylor is rostered in 0.5%.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

Edmonds injured his ankle in the first quarter against the 49ers after one carry for three yards. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game. James Conner took over the starting role and was a dominant work horse. He rushed 21 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns and added 77 receiving yards and a score on five receptions. Conner is rostered in 82.5% of ESPN leagues, so you are unlikely to be able to land him outside of a trade.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

Okwuegbunam caught four passes for 25 yards but injured his knee in the first half and may not have returned (snap count pending). If Noah Fant returns from the COVID-19 list this week, Okwuegbunam will lose any fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

Elliott left with a knee contusion but return to the game. He finished out the game, but his low touch count was due primarily to the game-script in a blowout loss. Elliott should be fine.