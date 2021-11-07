Broncos beat Cowboys in Week 9, crush NFL Survivor pools

The Dallas Cowboys came into Week 9 as a big favorite against the Denver Broncos, and in turn a popular pick in NFL Survivor pools. They were projected as the most popular pick of the week, and I can confirm that in my pool they were the biggest team by a longshot.

Welp. A week after the New York Jets stunned the Cincinnati Bengals and crushed a host of Survivor pools, the Broncos came along and finished the job in a lot of pools. The Broncos welcomed Dak Prescott back from his calf injury in a rude way. Denver beat the Cowboys 30-16, but the game was not nearly as close as the final score would indicate.

Dallas had some big opportunities early but couldn’t get things going until the game was already out of hand. The Cowboys returned the opening kickoff 54 yards and then turned the ball over after a failed fourth down attempt. A drive later, Dallas went for it again on fourth down, this time at the Broncos 20. They failed again and Denver would score on three straight drives before halftime to take a 16-0 lead. Denver went up 30-0 before giving up a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions late.