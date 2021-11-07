Josh Allen, Jags stun Josh Allen, Bills and ManningCast curse continues

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world on Sunday, securing the biggest upset of the 2021 season. The Jags beat the Buffalo Bills 9-6 thanks primarily to Josh Allen. No, not that Josh Allen, the other one!

Jags pass rusher Josh Allen sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter, becoming the first player to sack a quarterback with the same name. If that wasn’t crazy enough, Jags Allen picked off Bills Allen in the third quarter and then recovered a Bills Allen fumble in the fourth quarter.

Even removing the Josh Allen antics, and this game was notable. It was the first game since Week 7 of 2019 without a touchdown. Additionally, Buffalo was a 14.5-point favorite and this is the biggest win against the spread of the season. It surpassed the Jets upset of the Bengals last week as an 11-point underdog.

It’s also notable because of the continuation of the ManningCast curse. Every active player who has appeared on Eli and Peyton’s Monday Night Football telecast has suffered a loss in their next game after the appearance. It’s entirely possible we never see an active player appear on the ManninCast again!