Report: DeSean Jackson headed to Raiders

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a message he sent to CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson. The Raiders have a need for a deep-threat at receiver, and Jackson will likely have the biggest role in Las Vegas out of all his potential destinations.

Jackson initially played for the Los Angeles Rams this season, but only really made an impact in one game against the Buccaneers. He had three catches for 120 yards and a score in that game, but only finished his Rams’ season with eight catches for 221 yards. The Rams reportedly tried to trade the speedy receiver but had to release him instead.

The Raiders are dealing with a shortage at receiver, so Jackson is a natural fit. It remains to be seen how he’ll connect with Derek Carr, who is one of the better quarterbacks in the league this season.