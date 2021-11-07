Jordan Love’s guests get hosed on seating to watch quarterback’s first start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs with Aaron Rodgers out due to COVID. The young QB obviously had his family in the stands for this monumental event, although it would be easy to miss them given their location.

It’s unclear exactly who is responsible for this massive oversight. The game is in Kansas City, but the Packers likely had to put in the request to get Love’s guests seats to the game. In either case, sticking your quarterback’s family in the last row of the upper deck is not a great look.

The Packers have high hopes for Love, who they drafted in the first round after trading up. The move reportedly irked Rodgers, who had been lobbying for offensive help. Love wasn’t active during his rookie season, leading to more questions about his potential. With Rodgers out due to COVID, Love has a chance to make a big statement in Kansas City.