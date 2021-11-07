Chandler Jones becomes Cardinals all-time sack leader, pays tribute to Freddie Joe Nunn

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones sacked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter of the teams’ Week 9 matchup, and set history with it. Jones secured his 67th sack with the Cardinals, moving him past Freddie Joe Nunn (66.5). After the play, Jones pulled up his jersey and revealed a t-shirt honoring Nunn who passed away on October 16.

Awesome tribute by Chandler Jones pic.twitter.com/MrbZsB6Tru — Full Slate Podcast (@Full_Slate_Pod) November 7, 2021

Jones started his career as a first round pick of the New England Patriots in 2012. After four seasons, the Patriots traded him to the Cardinals for Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick. He has five sacks in six games this season. His career-high for a season is 19.0 back in 2019.

Nunn spent nine seasons with the Cardinals, selected 18th overall in the 1985 NFL Draft.