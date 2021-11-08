 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Bears vs. Steelers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN.

By DKNation Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Steelers are 4-3 on the season and coming off a 15-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. The Bears are 3-5 and coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -250 moneyline favorite. Chicago is a +200 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.

