What channel Bears vs. Steelers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Steelers are 4-3 on the season and coming off a 15-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. The Bears are 3-5 and coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -250 moneyline favorite. Chicago is a +200 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.