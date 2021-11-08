What channel is Bears vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 9

The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers meet on Monday Night Football in Week 9 both looking to move forward in seasons that have taken surprising turns. The Bears believe Justin Fields is making progress as a quarterback, while the Steelers need a victory to stay in the thick of a tight AFC playoff battle.

Chicago’s offense has struggled even with Fields at the helm, suggesting head coach Matt Nagy’s days in the Windy City are numbered. Chicago’s defense has also been suspect, something Bears fans are not used to seeing. If Fields can put together a gritty performance on the road against a tough defense, Bears fans will have something to look forward to for the rest of the year.

The Steelers enter this game after a tough 15-10 win over the Browns. Pittsburgh’s defense is playing well at the right time, and Ben Roethlisberger appears to be getting some of his old mojo back. Najee Harris has added a strong running game to the mix, and should be productive Monday.

Bears vs. Steelers TV Info

Game date: Monday, November 8th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Steelers are 6-point favorites against the spread and -250 favorites on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears are +200 moneyline underdogs, with the total set at 39.