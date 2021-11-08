Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: No team expected to claim him off waivers, per Ian Rapoport

The Cleveland Browns are expected to officially waive wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. on Monday afternoon. The team released a statement to that effect last week, but given the timeline involved, they’ve waited to formally execute the move.

Once they do waive him on Monday, the 31 other teams across the league will have 24 hours to make a decision as to whether or not to place a waiver claim on him. On Monday morning, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said that he does not expect any team to claim OBJ by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. If that happens, he becomes an unrestricted free agent that any team can sign.

From @GMFB: More on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, plus a few potential landing spots for former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/FD8t90C5y1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

OBJ’s restructured contract is reportedly worth $7.25 million for the rest of the season, which means a team has to have that much cap space to claim him. Contenders with space to potentially claim OBJ would include the Seahawks, Chargers, Steelers, and Bengals.

Rapoport does not expect any of those teams to make a claim, but he could see them and others making a play for OBJ once he’s free and clear. He noted the Saints and Seahawks, but it would not be surprising to see an aggressive market. It’s unclear how long it will take to get a deal done, so we can probably expect Beckham to be inactive in Week 10 wherever he does end up signing.