Odell Beckham Jr. goes unclaimed, where might he end up?

The Cleveland Browns had hoped Odell Beckham Jr. would become the team’s top wide receiver when they acquired him as part of an overhaul designed to signal an intention to contend. After 31 games over two and a half seasons, the Browns decided to release Beckham Jr. due to various issues on and off the field. The wide receiver went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, meaning he is officially a free agent. As for the Browns, they defeated the Bengals 41-16 in their first game since releasing Beckham.

Teams with rumored interest

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are among the teams rumored to be interested in adding Beckham Jr. Russell Wilson, who will return for Week 10, reportedly lobbied for Seattle’s brass to add Beckham Jr. to an already stacked receiver group with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Beckham Jr., on the other hand, has prioritized going to the Packers, per a report on Tuesday.

Contenders in need of wide receiver help

There are several teams outside of the Seahawks and Packers who could use a receiver of Beckham Jr.’s caliber, assuming his mentality is positive. The New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are three teams with an immediate need at the position. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers could also be in the mix, with Pittsburgh offering the receiver an opportunity to play the Browns in Week 17.