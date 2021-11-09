Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Packers are No. 1 choice, per report

The Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday and we will find out Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET if a team has claimed him off waivers or if he is an unrestricted free agent. If he goes unclaimed, the Green Bay Packers are his top choice for a landing spot, per Jordan Schultz.

There should be several teams interested in OBJ, but first the waivers process has to finalize. The Seattle Seahawks make a lot of sense and have the cap space to claim him and his $7.25 million salary, but Ian Rapoport does not think anybody will claim him. If he is not claimed, he becomes a free agent and can sign anywhere. The Packers are a contender and while they are getting healthy with the return of Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OBJ would be an upgrade for Aaron Rodgers and that passing offense.

OBJ is no longer the receiver he once was, but he remains a big-play threat. He’s more in the WR2/WR3 range, but moving from Baker Mayfield to Aaron Rodgers would be a sizable fantasy upgrade for him.