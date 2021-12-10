Breaking down NFL weather for Week 14, what it means for fantasy and betting

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season. We are into December and you would think, with no dome games, that we would be in for some wild football weather, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. There are currently no games that are forecast to have precipitation, winds above 15 mph or temperatures below freezing.

Worst weather games

There really aren’t any games we can consider bad weather, but this game at Lambeau has the worst weather of the group. Temperatures should hover just at or above freezing with winds around 15 mph. If the wind prediction gets worse, it could get dicey in Green Bay.

Better weather games

Cam Newton will get great weather to try to get on track, as the temperature will be in the low 50s, wind around 5 mph and no precipitation.

This AFC North matchup is an important one, and it looks like the weather will cooperate. Wind could start moving toward the dicey side, but right now it’s supposed to stay around 12 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 40s with no precipitation.

FedEx Field will be sunny, with temperatures in the high 40s and wind around 10 mph. Should be fine for some NFC East football.

Sunny skies, no wind and temperatures in the low 50s. You really can’t get any better weather for a football game in December.

The Chiefs welcome the division rival Raiders to Kansas City with clear skies, temperatures in the low 50s and wind around 14 mph. The wind is worth monitoring, but right now it’s not a problem.

MetLife Stadium will have clear skies, winds around 11 mph and temperatures in the mid-40s. Can’t ask for much better this time of the year.

This game gets a nice cold front that will keep the temperatures down in the low 60s, while the wind will be around 8 mph and the skies will be sunny.

The Sports Authority Field at Mile High will have great football weather, with temperatures in the mid-50s, wind around 5 mph and clear skies.

It’s L.A., so you can guess the weather. Sunny, 60s, light wind.

The Bills get to play in a little nicer weather this weekend, as they head to sunny Florida where the temperature will be in the mid-70s and wind will be 5 mph rather than 40 mph.

Paul Brown would like the weather at his namesake stadium this Sunday. Well, I’m guessing he would, as it will be in the mid-40s, sunny skies and 5 mph winds.

A night game in the desert? Sign me up. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and wind will be non-existent. This could be a fun one.