Davis Mills named Texans’ starting QB for Week 14 on

The Houston Texans have named rookie Davis Mills their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Tyrod Taylor had been the starter, but poor play sent him to the bench. He did have a wrist injury on his non throwing hand, but he was still in the running to start.

#Texans coach David Culley confirms to reporters that QB Davis Mills will start this week, adding that this is the decision for the rest of the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2021

Neither Taylor or Mills have been effective this season, but both have had a smattering of above average games. The team will look to give the rookie Mills more work to help evaluate him moving forward.

Mills has a better arm than Taylor and more long term upside, but his chances of developing into a useful starter are slim. The Texans will likely need to make a move for a quarterback this offseason, either in the draft or a trade. They hope to get a boat load of picks for DeShaun Watson, but his situation is still very much up in the air.