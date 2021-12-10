 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Davis Mills named Texans’ starting QB for Week 14 on

The Texans will go with the rookie QB for the rest of the season.

By Chet Gresham
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0&nbsp; Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans have named rookie Davis Mills their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Tyrod Taylor had been the starter, but poor play sent him to the bench. He did have a wrist injury on his non throwing hand, but he was still in the running to start.

Neither Taylor or Mills have been effective this season, but both have had a smattering of above average games. The team will look to give the rookie Mills more work to help evaluate him moving forward.

Mills has a better arm than Taylor and more long term upside, but his chances of developing into a useful starter are slim. The Texans will likely need to make a move for a quarterback this offseason, either in the draft or a trade. They hope to get a boat load of picks for DeShaun Watson, but his situation is still very much up in the air.

More From DraftKings Nation