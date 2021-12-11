What channel is the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on and what time is it

The 87th Heisman Trophy will be handed out on Saturday night in person after the event was held virtually in 2020. The award ceremony will take place from the Lincoln Center in New York City.

The finalists for the award include Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Of the four finalists, only Young and Hutchinson will be a part of the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Eve, and Stroud is the only finalist who failed to win a conference championship.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy last season before being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony TV Info

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are off the board on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Young is considered to be the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.