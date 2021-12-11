Growing tensions building in Jaguars locker room, per report

As the 2021 season draws near a merciful close for the Jacksonville Jaguars, tensions within the locker room are reaching a fever pitch. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning about the tumult within the organization, particularly pertaining to head coach Urban Meyer and his treatment of both players and assistant coaches.

The report detailed tense situations within what’s turned out to be a chaotic first year for the former college head coach. They include the controversy over Meyer benching James Robinson during last week’s loss to the Rams, veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. reportedly storming out of the facility in anger, and even a meeting where he called his assistant coaches “losers”. That may explain why two of those very assistants have fled for college jobs within the past month.

This just continues to build on what has already been an abject disaster of a first year for Meyer, a tenure that has already been doused in controversy pertaining to his viral bar videos in October. On the field, the Jaguars are 2-10 and could very well lose out for the rest of the year.

Owner Shad Khan has already publicly stated that he has “faith” in the embattled head coach. If more stories of locker room dysfunction continues to leak out, then he may have no choice but to make a move in early January.