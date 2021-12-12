What channel is Falcons-Panthers on and what is game time for Week 14

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers meet in Week 14 in a NFC South clash. The Panthers won the previous meeting between the two teams 19-13.

The Falcons have been missing significant personnel at the skill positions, and Matt Ryan has been getting little protection from his offensive line. Atlanta’s defense has been up to the challenge and should be able to pressure Cam Newton in this game.

Newton had a few strong performances in his first two games back with the Panthers, but was very poor in Week 13 against the Dolphins. The Panthers need Newton to be more consistent, although they’re likely headed in a new direction at quarterback once the season is over.

Falcons vs. Panthers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Carolina is -135 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is +115. The total is set at 42.