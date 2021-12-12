What channel is 49ers vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are both looking to rebound from losses in Week 13 when the two teams meet in Week 14. This contest is going to impact the playoff picture significantly in both conferences, with the Niners fighting for a wild card spot while the Bengals still have a chance to win the AFC North.

The 49ers hope to have their best offensive player Deebo Samuel back but will likely have to play without him and Elijah Mitchell in this game. George Kittle should be able to continue his resurgence, while San Francisco’s defense will try to get after Joe Burrow.

Burrow is attempting to play through a finger injury, which was a problem against the Chargers last week. Joe Mixon is also dealing with a neck issue, although he looks to be able to play through it. The Bengals have found a way to get Tee Higgins going in the last few games but even he’s dealing with an injury. Cincinnati’s defense will need to step up here after a lackluster showing in Week 13.

49ers vs. Bengals TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites according to DrafKings Sportsbook. San Francisco is -125 on the moneyline with Cincinnati is +105. The total is set at 49.