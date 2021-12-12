What channel is Ravens vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 14

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 14 having played two weeks earlier, with the Ravens winning that contest 16-10. Both squads are very much in the running for the division, but the Browns are more likely to settle into the wild card picture than the Ravens over the next few weeks.

Something is not quite right with Baltimore’s offense. Lamar Jackson has thrown eight interceptions in the last four games, including four against the Browns last time out. The Ravens are still at the top of the division but their margin for error has started shrinking over the last few weeks.

The Browns are in desperate need of a win coming out of the bye week. Baker Mayfield has struggled this season, battling through injuries along the way. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been a dominant 1-2 punch in the running game, while Jarvis Landry is emerging as a top receiver again. Can Cleveland get a key division victory in Week 14?

Ravens vs. Browns TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Browns are 2.5-point favorites against the spread and -140 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens are +120 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.