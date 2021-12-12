What channel is Seahawks-Texans on and what is game time for Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks will look to grab back-to-back wins when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 14. The Texans have tried to get through the season as quickly as possible and are likely playing for the No. 1 draft pick at this point.

The Seahawks are hoping to replicate their strong outing in Week 13 and should be able to move the ball well offensively against Houston. Russell Wilson is in trade rumors after his struggles since coming back from his hand injury and could use a big game to silence some of that noise ahead of the stretch run.

The Texans are waiting for Deshaun Watson’s legal situation to play out before choosing a direction for the franchise. Houston could’ve traded Watson but the asking price was scaring teams off. If Watson is found guilty and faces discipline, the Texans will likely look at taking a quarterback high in the 2022 NFL draft.

Seahawks vs. Texans TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is -350 on the moneyline while Houston is +270, with the total set at 41.