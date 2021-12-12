What channel is Raiders-Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 12 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Week 14 contest will air on CBS and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and total points is installed at 48.

The Chiefs thumped the Raiders 41-14 in Las Vegas back in Week 10 and currently hold a two-game lead on them in the division. The Chiefs can’t clinch the AFC West anytime soon, but a win on Sunday would all but knock the Raiders out of division contention.

Las Vegas is coming off a 17-15 loss to Washington last week and has lost four of five since returning from its Week 8 bye. That includes losses to the Giants, Chiefs, and Bengals, with the line win coming in overtime at Dallas on Thanksgiving.

Kansas City is coming off a 22-9 win over Denver and is on a roll after an early season stumble. The Chiefs were in last place in the AFC West at one point, but are now 8-4 and have won five straight games.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map