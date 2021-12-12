What channel is Saints-Jets on and what is game time for Week 14

The New Orleans Saints and New York Jets face off in Week 14 with both teams attempting to wrap up lost seasons. The Saints and Jets have had to battle through significant injuries and just want to get to the finish line with no more setbacks.

The Saints have finally moved Taysom Hill to the starting quarterback role and saw better results, despite a loss to Dallas. New Orleans should get Alvin Kamara back from an injury, although Mark Ingram appears to be out. There are going to be a lot of interesting discussions around this team in the offseason.

The Jets are in the hunt for the No. 1 pick and already appear to have their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson. The key now is to evaluate the skill groups and defensive pieces, which Robert Saleh will use these final weeks for. New York is in the beginning of a rebuild, so the goal this year was evaluation of players.

Saints vs. Jets TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Saints are 5.5-point favorites against the spread and -225 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets are +185 on the moneyline, with the total set at 42.5.