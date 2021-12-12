What channel is Jaguars-Titans on and what is game time for Week 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans meet in Week 14 for an AFC South division clash. The Titans won the previous meeting, but will not have the services of Derrick Henry or A.J. Brown in this game.

The Jaguars are hoping to get to the end of the season without any major injuries. Trevor Lawrence has been up and down, while the Jaguars defense has been mostly down. Urban Meyer has not had a productive Year 1 in the NFL, and things don’t look much better for Year 2 assuming he sticks around.

The Titans are missing several key offensive players but have managed to stay at the top of the division and should be headed for the playoffs. Henry’s status for the beginning of January is still unclear, while Brown can return shortly. Julio Jones could be back this week, which would help QB Ryan Tannehill immensely.

Jaguars vs. Titans TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Titans are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -425 on the moneyline. The Jaguars are +320 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.5.