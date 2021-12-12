What channel is Cowboys-Washington on and what is game time for Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team square off in what is a massive NFC East division clash. This is the first of two yearly meetings between the sides, with significantly higher stakes than some previous games.

The Cowboys got a much-needed victory last Thursday and should be ready to go offensively once again. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are battling through injuries and will need to be monitored ahead of the contest, but Dak Prescott and the receivers look ready. Dallas’ defense is also getting some key players back, so this could be a big game for the Cowboys.

Washington has made a nice run under Taylor Heinicke, despite some injuries along the way. The Football Team has not been up the mark defensively but Heinicke and the skill players are stepping up when needed. In one of the league’s top rivalries, this game has higher stakes than most.

Cowboys vs. Washington TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites against the spread and -200 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington is +170 on the moneyline, with the total set at 48.5.