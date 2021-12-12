What channel is Giants-Chargers on and what is game time for Week 14

The New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers meet up in Week 14 of the NFL season with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Giants cannot seem to shake the injury bug en route to another losing year, while the Chargers remain firmly in the AFC playoff conversation.

The Giants are probably rolling with Mike Glennon as the quarterback for Sunday’s game. The skill players around him are getting healthier but are not at 100 percent. New York’s defense has been stellar and can keep things tight but eventually the Giants will have to start scoring. And it’s been difficult this season, especially with Daniel Jones out.

The Chargers bounced back from a loss to the Broncos in a big way and should be able to handle the Giants easily. Justin Herbert will hope to play more consistent football as he’s had some ups and downs in the middle of this season. LA will be without Keenan Allen, who was unable to shake a positive COVID test, so look for Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer to step up in his absence.

Giants vs. Chargers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Chargers are 9.5-point favorites against the spread and -450 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are +340, with the total set at 43.