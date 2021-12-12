What channel is Lions-Broncos on and what is game time for Week 14

The Detroit Lions face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 with one team trying to find anything positive in an otherwise lost season, while the other hopes to remain in a crowded AFC playoff race.

The Lions are going to be without their top skills players Sunday, making their already dismal outlook even worse. Jared Goff will be having to familiarize himself with new targets and while he did get practice time with them, the games are always a bit different. We’ll see how effective Detroit’s offense is with backups across the board.

The Broncos were rocked by Kansas City’s defense in a 22-9 loss, with Teddy Bridgewater struggling to make plays through the air. That was ultimately going to be Denver’s big question this season, because the ground game and defense have showed up to play. If Bridgewater can make enough throws, Denver will be a true playoff contender.

Lions vs. Broncos TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Broncos are 10-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -490 on the moneyline. Detroit is +360 on the moneyline, with the total set at 42.5.