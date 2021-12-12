What channel is Bills-Bucs on and what is game time for Week 14

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in a matchup of Super Bowl contenders when the two teams meet in Week 14. The Bills are coming off a tough loss to the Patriots, while the Bucs look to extend a three-game winning streak.

The Bills have started to fade after a strong start to the season, but remain a solid contender for a playoff spot in the AFC. Buffalo’s defense has remained in great form, but the offense has been inconsistent in the passing game. The Bills lack good balance offensively, and they’ll have a tough time establishing the run against Tampa Bay’s rush defense.

The Buccaneers have put the surprise loss to Washington behind them. Leonard Fournette appears to have taken over the lead running back job, and Chris Godwin has been Tom Brady’s most consistent receiver. Rob Gronkowski remains a big threat in the redzone, and the team should be getting Antonio Brown back soon. This group is loaded once again.

Bills vs. Buccaneers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and are -165 on the moneyline. The Bills are +145, with the total set at 54.