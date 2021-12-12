What channel is Bears-Packers on and what is game time for Week 14

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football with the latter squarely in the race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed while the former flounders due to inconsistent quarterback play and a declining defense.

The Bears have moved on from Andy Dalton but Justin Fields is not producing the results expected of him. Matt Nagy continues to get key coaching decisions wrong, and is likely gone at the end of the season. Chicago’s defense, once its strong point, is now routinely giving up big plays to superior offenses. This situation is going to get cleared up one way or another once the regular season ends.

The Packers have dominated this rivalry in the last two decades, with Aaron Rodgers’ “I own you!” remark from Green Bay’s win earlier in the season getting more play this week ahead of the rematch. The Packers quarterback has had some of his best games in cold weather against the Bears, and that should be the expectation again. Green Bay’s defense is also looking to get some key players back, so they’ll potentially be even more formidable than they have been.

Bears vs. Packers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 12th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

The Packers are 12.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -590 on the moneyline. Chicago is +425 on the moneyline, with the total set at 42.5.