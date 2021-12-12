What channel Bears vs. Packers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Kick off for this battle of the NFC North is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears have limped through this season, seeing their defense regress and their quarterbacks struggle. David Montgomery has been the lone bright spot for Chicago, but even he was battling through an injury during the year. Allen Robinson should return for the Bears in this game but it might not matter given how inconsistent the quarterback play has been regardless of who starts.

Aaron Rodgers continues to keep the Packers in Super Bowl contention as long as he’s under center. The quarterback had a bout with COVID and is playing through a toe fracture, but continues to put up strong numbers. The Packers have dominated this series in the last two decades and hope to keep the pace for the No. 1 seed in the NFC Sunday.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bears vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Packers -590, Bears +425